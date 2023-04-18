Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.94.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

BSX opened at $51.74 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

