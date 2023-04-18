Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

Brinker International stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading

