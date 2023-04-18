British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of BTI opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

