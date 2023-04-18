Britvic (LON:BVIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $903.50

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 903.50 ($11.18) and last traded at GBX 894.50 ($11.07), with a volume of 65715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($11.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 946 ($11.71).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 848.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 796.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Britvic

Britvic Company Profile

In other news, insider Ian Durant bought 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £24,907.50 ($30,822.30). In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $2,535,779. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.