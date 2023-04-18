Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $116.31

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,499,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

