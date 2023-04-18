Brokerages Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target at $6.75

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Holley has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. Holley had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

