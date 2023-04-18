Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $64.56

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

