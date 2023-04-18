Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $5.44

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Latham Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $110,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $4,862,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 295.1% during the third quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 770,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 575,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Stock Performance

SWIM opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.64 million, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.24. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

