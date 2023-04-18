Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Price Target at $17.86

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 293,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 232,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $719.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.52. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $27.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

