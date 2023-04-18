Brokerages Set Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Target Price at $12.78

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Vivendi Price Performance

Shares of VIVHY opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

See Also

