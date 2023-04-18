Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BEP opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

