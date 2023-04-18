Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Further Reading

