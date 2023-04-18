BTIG Research Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $301.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $279.00 to $301.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.83.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $271.94 on Monday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $287.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4,532.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.13.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,293. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Penumbra by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.