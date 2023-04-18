Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,616.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,616 ($32.37) and last traded at GBX 2,612 ($32.32), with a volume of 64582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,581 ($31.94).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.75) to GBX 2,250 ($27.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.24) to GBX 2,200 ($27.22) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.78) to GBX 2,360 ($29.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,148 ($26.58).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,325.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,454 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.40.

Insider Activity

Burberry Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,374 ($29.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,988.70 ($14,835.66). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.