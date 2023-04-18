Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,616.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,616 ($32.37) and last traded at GBX 2,612 ($32.32), with a volume of 64582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,581 ($31.94).
BRBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.75) to GBX 2,250 ($27.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.24) to GBX 2,200 ($27.22) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.78) to GBX 2,360 ($29.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,148 ($26.58).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,325.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,454 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.40.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
