Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,712,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 129,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $238,253.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,587,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,229,789.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $336,565.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,600,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $238,253.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,587,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,229,789.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 140,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,192 in the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Further Reading

