Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$178.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $131.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

