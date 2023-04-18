Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$90.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$82.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$58.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total value of C$16,276,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares in the company, valued at C$1,730,118,778.62. In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total value of C$16,276,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,259,336 shares in the company, valued at C$1,730,118,778.62. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.05, for a total value of C$1,134,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,989,362.05. Insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $21,881,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

