Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,763 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.