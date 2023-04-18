Carriage Services’ (CSV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CSV opened at $28.44 on Monday. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $423.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carriage Services by 34.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

