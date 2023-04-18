Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

