Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $72.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Catalent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

NYSE CTLT opened at $45.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. Catalent has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 123.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

