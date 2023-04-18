Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $158.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

