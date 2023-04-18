Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$23.70 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.90 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.33. The company has a market cap of C$45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.