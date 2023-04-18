CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $32.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.