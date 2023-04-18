Century Casinos’ (CNTY) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Century Casinos Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.33 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $218.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

