Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Cepton Stock Performance
Shares of Cepton stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Cepton has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.20.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Cepton had a net margin of 126.33% and a negative return on equity of 432.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cepton will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Cepton
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cepton
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cepton (CPTN)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.