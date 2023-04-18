Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $4.39 on Monday. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $342.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.