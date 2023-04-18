Charisse Brock Sells 7,036 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

