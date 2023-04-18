Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Bank of America

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.9 %

SCHW opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.