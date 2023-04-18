Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $151.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHKP. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.19.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $132.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.29. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $145.46. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.