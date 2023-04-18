Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Major Shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive Purchases 140,134 Shares

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 140,134 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $63,060.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,694,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,405.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 4,800 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $2,160.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 129,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,760.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 195,938 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.