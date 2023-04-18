Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Chewy Trading Down 1.8 %

CHWY opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 306.12 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,476 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chewy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 115.7% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

