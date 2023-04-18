Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,960.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,868.76.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,775.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,775.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,615.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,542.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

