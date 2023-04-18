Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $150.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

