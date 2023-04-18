Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $123.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.53. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 729,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

