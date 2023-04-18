Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHD. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.69.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $89.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.