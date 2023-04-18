Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,099,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

Shares of CVII stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

