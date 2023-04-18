Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $298.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $273.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.83.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $255.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.70. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.