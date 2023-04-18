CIBC Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$245.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$238.00 to C$237.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$204.67.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

TSE:FNV opened at C$207.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$189.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$185.28. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$212.57.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.