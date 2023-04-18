CIBC Increases Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$11.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGCX stock opened at C$10.46 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.56 and a 52-week high of C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.64.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

