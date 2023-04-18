Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $58.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.