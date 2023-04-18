Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ciena Stock Performance
Shares of CIEN opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $58.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Stories
