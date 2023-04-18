Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $21.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 81,050 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

