Citigroup Downgrades El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
Shares of ELPQF opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $6.19.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
