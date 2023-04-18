Citigroup Downgrades El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of ELPQF opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

