Citigroup Initiates Coverage on carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

carsales.com Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSXXY opened at $30.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. carsales.com has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

