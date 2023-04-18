Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on C. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.74.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after buying an additional 6,707,169 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

