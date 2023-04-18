Citigroup Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $47.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

MRUS opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

