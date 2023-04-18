City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Buys $15,602.58 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.67 per share, for a total transaction of $15,602.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,156.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CHCO stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. City had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in City by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in City by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

