Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.38.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $143.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $145.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.