Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Lowered to $14.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Trading Up 5.9 %

CDXS opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $286.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.65. Codexis has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $229,283.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $716,599 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.