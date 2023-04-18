Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CGEAF opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

